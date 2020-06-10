Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] gained by 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $45.90 price per share at the time. Smartsheet Inc. represents 117.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.57B with the latest information.

The Smartsheet Inc. traded at the price of $45.90 with 0.87 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SMAR shares recorded 1.98M.

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 4/29/2020. On average, stock market experts give SMAR an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] sitting at -28.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -26.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -27.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.18. Its Return on Equity is -18.30%, and its Return on Assets is -11.80%. These metrics suggest that this Smartsheet Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 12.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.56.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.15.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has 117.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.91 to 60.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] a Reliable Buy?

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.