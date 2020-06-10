Werner Enterprises Inc.[WERN] stock saw a move by 2.93% on Tuesday, touching 0.85 million. Based on the recent volume, Werner Enterprises Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WERN shares recorded 69.25M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] stock additionally went down by -7.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WERN stock is set at 40.37% by far, with shares price recording returns by 26.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WERN shares showcased 14.62% increase. WERN saw 46.95 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 28.71 compared to high within the same period of time.

Werner Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:WERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 83.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.56. Its Return on Equity is 14.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.20%. These metrics all suggest that Werner Enterprises Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.97 and P/E Ratio of 19.30. These metrics all suggest that Werner Enterprises Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] has 69.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.71 to 46.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Werner Enterprises Inc. [WERN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.