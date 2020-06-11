Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $77.42 after DRI shares went down by -4.30% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give DRI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $77.42, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is sitting at 4.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 21.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88 and P/E Ratio of 15.11. These metrics all suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has 121.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 128.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 196.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 6.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.