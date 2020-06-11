DCP Midstream LP [DCP] saw a change by -9.17% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.27. The company is holding 208.30M shares with keeping 89.78M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 503.15% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -57.86% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.80%, trading +506.79% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 208.30M shares valued at 0.81 million were bought and sold.

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE:DCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For DCP Midstream LP [DCP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.80.

Fundamental Analysis of DCP Midstream LP [DCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DCP Midstream LP [DCP] sitting at -10.30% and its Gross Margin at 24.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has 208.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.20 to 31.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 503.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.87, which indicates that it is 7.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DCP Midstream LP [DCP] a Reliable Buy?

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.