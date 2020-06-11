The share price of Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] inclined by $21.93, presently trading at $22.09. The company’s shares saw 51.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 14.55 recorded on 06/09/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DBX fall by -5.76% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.82 compared to -1.42 of all time high it touched on 06/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.23%, while additionally dropping -3.56% during the last 12 months. Dropbox Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $27.45. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.36% increase from the current trading price.

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Dropbox Inc. [DBX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DBX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.10, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] sitting at -1.90% and its Gross Margin at 76.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.35. Its Return on Equity is -0.70%, and its Return on Assets is -0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Dropbox Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 105.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.95.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has 417.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 26.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dropbox Inc. [DBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dropbox Inc. [DBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.