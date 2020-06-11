Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] opened at $36.78 and closed at $35.65 a share within trading session on 06/10/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.52% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $34.75.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] had 0.85 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 25.19 during that period and DRE managed to take a rebound to 38.88 in the last 52 weeks.

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] sitting at 52.80% and its Gross Margin at 69.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.30. These measurements indicate that Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has 367.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.19 to 38.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 2.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.