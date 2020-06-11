Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] stock went down by -5.67% or -1.21 points down from its previous closing price of 21.34. The stock reached $20.13 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NVST share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.47% in the period of the last 7 days.

NVST had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.585, at one point touching $21.04. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -39.55%. The 52-week high currently stands at 33.30 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 10.08.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 54.10%.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has 159.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.08 to 33.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.