Eversource Energy [ES] saw a change by -2.47% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $84.13. The company is holding 331.10M shares with keeping 332.59M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 38.62% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.38% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.28%, trading +38.23% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 331.10M shares valued at 0.79 million were bought and sold.

Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Eversource Energy [ES], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eversource Energy [ES] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Fundamental Analysis of Eversource Energy [ES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eversource Energy [ES] sitting at 19.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Eversource Energy [ES] has 331.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.69 to 99.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 2.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eversource Energy [ES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eversource Energy [ES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.