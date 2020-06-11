Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] dipped by -5.41% on the last trading session, reaching $3.15 price per share at the time. Celsion Corporation represents 25.80M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 100.27M with the latest information.

The Celsion Corporation traded at the price of $3.15 with 0.94 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLSN shares recorded 1.21M.

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Celsion Corporation [CLSN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CLSN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.16, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $3.13 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Celsion Corporation [CLSN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Celsion Corporation [CLSN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -73.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -62.48. Its Return on Equity is -120.10%, and its Return on Assets is -48.40%. These metrics suggest that this Celsion Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.17.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 67.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has 25.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 100.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 3.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 358.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.45, which indicates that it is 10.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.96. This RSI suggests that Celsion Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Celsion Corporation [CLSN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Celsion Corporation [CLSN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.