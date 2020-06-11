Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.[MMC] stock saw a move by -2.84% on Wednesday, touching 0.82 million. Based on the recent volume, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MMC shares recorded 505.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] stock additionally went up by 0.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MMC stock is set at 11.82% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MMC shares showcased 1.64% increase. MMC saw 119.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 74.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $110.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.63.

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] sitting at 16.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has 505.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.33 to 119.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 1.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.