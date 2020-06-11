On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] took an downward turn with a change of -13.87%, trading at the price of $1.02 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 0.81 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while On Deck Capital Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.84M shares for that time period. ONDK monthly volatility recorded 16.00%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.63%. PS value for ONDK stocks is 0.17 with PB recorded at 0.35.

On Deck Capital Inc. [NYSE:ONDK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] sitting at -10.50% and its Gross Margin at 89.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] has 62.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 74.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.54 to 4.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 20.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] a Reliable Buy?

On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.