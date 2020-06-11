Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] stock went down by -5.43% or -4.82 points down from its previous closing price of 88.75. The stock reached $83.93 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ZEN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.15% in the period of the last 7 days.

ZEN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $89.44, at one point touching $86.585. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -11.55%. The 52-week high currently stands at 94.89 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 1.21% after the recent low of 50.23.

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.35.

Fundamental Analysis of Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] sitting at -18.40% and its Gross Margin at 72.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.87. Its Return on Equity is -37.90%, and its Return on Assets is -11.40%. These metrics suggest that this Zendesk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 128.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 123.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -70.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 78.39.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has 113.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.23 to 94.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 4.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zendesk Inc. [ZEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.