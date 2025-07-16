NOV Inc (NOV)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, NOV Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.8, down -3.40% from its previous closing price of $13.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.11 million shares were traded. NOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.76 and its Current Ratio is at 2.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On January 15, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’24 when HARRISON DAVID D sold 1,784 shares for $16.10 per share. The transaction valued at 28,722 led to the insider holds 110,951 shares of the business.

Livingston Scott B. sold 29,410 shares of NOV for $485,085 on Nov 07 ’24. The insider now owns 61,752 shares after completing the transaction at $16.49 per share. On Nov 07 ’24, another insider, Rovig Joseph W, who serves as the President – Energy Equipment of the company, sold 73,256 shares for $16.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,201,076 and left with 191,567 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOV now has a Market Capitalization of 4809446400 and an Enterprise Value of 5940428800. As of this moment, NOV’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.674 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.355.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOV is 1.33, which has changed by -0.3208611 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOV has reached a high of $20.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.58%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOV traded 4.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4023330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.88M. Insiders hold about 1.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.84% stake in the company. Shares short for NOV as of 1749772800 were 27258619 with a Short Ratio of 6.82, compared to 1747267200 on 26156607. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27258619 and a Short% of Float of 15.790000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.3, NOV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02264151The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 17.15% for NOV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-02 when the company split stock in a 1109:1000 ratio.

