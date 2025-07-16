Olin Corp (OLN)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Olin Corp’s stock clocked out at $20.74, down -4.73% from its previous closing price of $21.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. OLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.725.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OLN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $28 from $50 previously.

On February 13, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $33.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on February 04, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 ’25 when Lane Kenneth Todd bought 7,250 shares for $28.06 per share. The transaction valued at 203,447 led to the insider holds 7,250 shares of the business.

Sumner R Nichole sold 10,500 shares of OLN for $459,412 on Nov 08 ’24. The VP & Controller now owns 24,056 shares after completing the transaction at $43.75 per share. On Nov 08 ’24, another insider, R. Nicole Sumner, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,500 shares for $41.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLN now has a Market Capitalization of 2387920640 and an Enterprise Value of 5501376000. As of this moment, Olin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLN is 1.54, which has changed by -0.56642103 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLN has reached a high of $50.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.53%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OLN traded 1.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2451930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.64M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.26% stake in the company. Shares short for OLN as of 1749772800 were 5157405 with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1747267200 on 5609907. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5157405 and a Short% of Float of 5.7600003.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.8, OLN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036747817The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 88.03% for OLN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1747267200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-02-09 when the company split stock in a 1575:1000 ratio.