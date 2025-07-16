Post-Trade Analysis: Allot Ltd (ALLT) Slides -6.10, Closing at 8.62

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $9.18 in the prior trading day, Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) closed at $8.62, down -6.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. ALLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.27 and its Current Ratio is at 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on February 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Shteiman Mark bought 15,000 shares for $8.28 per share.

Lelah Noam bought 26,000 shares of ALLT for $211,722 on May 15 ’25. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Zur-shiber Vered, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,354 shares for $7.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLT now has a Market Capitalization of 396471712 and an Enterprise Value of 325836544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.487 whereas that against EBITDA is 148.377.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALLT is 1.34, which has changed by 2.1764705 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALLT has reached a high of $10.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.39%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 586.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1018670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.14M. Insiders hold about 28.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLT as of 1749772800 were 354062 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1747267200 on 480246. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 354062 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Dividends & Splits

