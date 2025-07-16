Post-Trade Analysis: Azenta Inc (AZTA) Slides -0.99, Closing at 31.91

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $32.23 in the prior trading day, Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) closed at $31.91, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AZTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.84 and its Current Ratio is at 3.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on December 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $60 from $50 previously.

On April 04, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $64.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 01, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 ’25 when Hughes Violetta sold 317 shares for $52.97 per share. The transaction valued at 16,791 led to the insider holds 9,603 shares of the business.

Zhou Ginger bought 417 shares of AZTA for $19,132 on Jan 31 ’25. The SVP and General Manager, Genom now owns 27,916 shares after completing the transaction at $45.88 per share. On Nov 19 ’24, another insider, Pirogova Olga, who serves as the SVP and CHRO of the company, sold 548 shares for $40.07 each. As a result, the insider received 21,958 and left with 19,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZTA now has a Market Capitalization of 1460836608 and an Enterprise Value of 1134463744. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.695 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AZTA is 1.58, which has changed by -0.43643993 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $63.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 940.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 706840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 2.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 116.69% stake in the company. Shares short for AZTA as of 1749772800 were 4615171 with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 1747267200 on 4445844. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4615171 and a Short% of Float of 16.379999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83.