Post-Trade Analysis: BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) Slides -4.11, Closing at 4.2

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $4.38 in the prior trading day, BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE: BTCM) closed at $4.2, down -4.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. BTCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1201.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when YUAN QIANG bought 60,000 shares for $2.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTCM now has a Market Capitalization of 67006796 and an Enterprise Value of 3281035520. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 99.661 whereas that against EBITDA is 11313.915.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTCM is 3.18, which has changed by 0.22816896 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has reached a high of $8.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18987590 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.47M. Insiders hold about 3.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCM as of 1749772800 were 65191 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 82679. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 65191 and a Short% of Float of 0.5.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • BIT Mining Ltd ADR, BTCM, BTCM stock, NYSE:BTCM

