Post-Trade Analysis: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Slides -1.25, Closing at 30.9

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $31.29 in the prior trading day, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) closed at $30.9, down -1.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.78 million shares were traded. CNQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1000.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNQ now has a Market Capitalization of 64682352640 and an Enterprise Value of 84469866496. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.203 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.656.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNQ is 1.07, which has changed by -0.11596221 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNQ has reached a high of $37.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4280600 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.05B. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CNQ as of 1749772800 were 79040558 with a Short Ratio of 13.31, compared to 1747267200 on 50059427.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNQ’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.2, compared to 1.62 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.070310004The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38. The current Payout Ratio is 74.42% for CNQ, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-12-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-06-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $5.66 and $2.39.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.24B to a low estimate of $8.76B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s year-ago sales were $9.05BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.36B. There is a high estimate of $9.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.7B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.66BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.29B and the low estimate is $32.24B.

