Post-Trade Analysis: Compugen Ltd (CGEN) Climbs 0.63, Closing at 1.59

After finishing at $1.58 in the prior trading day, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) closed at $1.59, up 0.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. CGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.09 and its Current Ratio is at 5.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On August 05, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 148685680 and an Enterprise Value of 63334640. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.296 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.427.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGEN is 2.63, which has changed by -0.14973265 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has reached a high of $2.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.56%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 213.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 183370 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.53M. Insiders hold about 2.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.51% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEN as of 1749772800 were 1462026 with a Short Ratio of 6.92, compared to 1747267200 on 1539310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1462026 and a Short% of Float of 1.6199999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

