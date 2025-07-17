Post-Trade Analysis: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Climbs 0.11, Closing at 9.46

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $9.45 in the prior trading day, Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) closed at $9.46, up 0.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. CRSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRSR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

On July 31, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17.50 to $21.

On April 17, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on April 17, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when Potter Michael G sold 4,124 shares for $10.08 per share. The transaction valued at 41,570 led to the insider holds 125,650 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSR now has a Market Capitalization of 1001066688 and an Enterprise Value of 1128681344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.837 whereas that against EBITDA is 107.987.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRSR is 1.77, which has changed by -0.08198285 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRSR has reached a high of $13.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.85%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 733.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 440000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.00M. Insiders hold about 57.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.25% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSR as of 1749772800 were 3190351 with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 1747267200 on 4063628. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3190351 and a Short% of Float of 6.92.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • Corsair Gaming Inc., CRSR, CRSR stock, NASDAQ:CRSR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.