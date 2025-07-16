Post-Trade Analysis: Genpact Ltd (G) Slides -1.80, Closing at 44.09

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $44.9 in the prior trading day, Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) closed at $44.09, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. G stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.115 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of G by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.45 and its Current Ratio is at 2.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on February 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $45 previously.

On January 21, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $55.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on July 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Gangestad Nicholas C bought 2,000 shares for $43.97 per share. The transaction valued at 87,940 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Kalra Balkrishan sold 13,600 shares of G for $664,904 on Mar 13 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 310,246 shares after completing the transaction at $48.89 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, BALKRISHAN KALRA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 13,600 shares for $48.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, G now has a Market Capitalization of 7710194688 and an Enterprise Value of 8574953472. As of this moment, Genpact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.768 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.536.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for G is 0.93, which has changed by 0.33115923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, G has reached a high of $56.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1469770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.50M. Insiders hold about 8.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.25% stake in the company. Shares short for G as of 1749772800 were 5930433 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1747267200 on 5477361. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5930433 and a Short% of Float of 3.8699999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, G’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.628, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013986637The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.2.