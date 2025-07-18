Post-Trade Analysis: H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Climbs 1.36, Closing at 61.19

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $60.37 in the prior trading day, H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) closed at $61.19, up 1.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. FUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.334.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Martsching Robert J sold 9,546 shares for $64.30 per share. The transaction valued at 613,852 led to the insider holds 14,980 shares of the business.

Martsching Robert J bought 9,546 shares of FUL for $613,852 on Jul 10 ’25. On Apr 01 ’25, another insider, Mastin Celeste Beeks, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $56.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,310 and bolstered with 3,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUL now has a Market Capitalization of 3302051072 and an Enterprise Value of 5266664960. As of this moment, H.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.493 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.711.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FUL is 1.13, which has changed by -0.2771266 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FUL has reached a high of $87.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.43%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 430.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 570790 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.73M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.02% stake in the company. Shares short for FUL as of 1749772800 were 1501240 with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1747267200 on 1766240. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1501240 and a Short% of Float of 3.88.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FUL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.903, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01495776The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. The current Payout Ratio is 37.93% for FUL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-04-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-08-07 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.