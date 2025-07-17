Post-Trade Analysis: Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) Slides -0.46, Closing at 23.89

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $24.0 in the prior trading day, Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) closed at $23.89, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.2599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.5708.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 23, 2025, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $31 from $34 previously.

On January 21, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $33.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on December 31, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 ’25 when Mansfield Luke Christopher sold 3,400 shares for $25.96 per share. The transaction valued at 88,264 led to the insider holds 23,555 shares of the business.

Mansfield Luke Christopher bought 3,400 shares of HOG for $88,264 on Feb 13 ’25. On Oct 30 ’24, another insider, Sylvester Maryrose, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,278 shares for $32.25 each. As a result, the insider received 137,966 and left with 17,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 2902348288 and an Enterprise Value of 9260001280. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.935 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.274.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOG is 1.30, which has changed by -0.3220479 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $39.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1291830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.51M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.54% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of 1749772800 were 12654343 with a Short Ratio of 6.99, compared to 1747267200 on 14167701. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12654343 and a Short% of Float of 13.450000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.698, compared to 0.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029083334The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84. The current Payout Ratio is 20.05% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1748822400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.