Post-Trade Analysis: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Slides -5.13, Closing at 2.59

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $2.73 in the prior trading day, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) closed at $2.59, down -5.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.56 million shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.585.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Odeon on June 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On March 28, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

On March 17, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.70.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on March 17, 2025, with a $2.70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when GLASER JONATHAN M bought 448,430 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 999,999 led to the insider holds 668,699 shares of the business.

HARRIS ROBERT L II bought 44,843 shares of HPP for $100,000 on Jun 12 ’25. The Director now owns 174,731 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, ANTENUCCI TED R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 89,686 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 254,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 1048931840 and an Enterprise Value of 5650536448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.902 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.885.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPP is 1.63, which has changed by -0.48833036 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.79%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8817830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 379.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 362.49M. Insiders hold about 4.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.41% stake in the company. Shares short for HPP as of 1749772800 were 21412010 with a Short Ratio of 4.15, compared to 1747267200 on 17207757. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21412010 and a Short% of Float of 6.02.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.054945055The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.35.