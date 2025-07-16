Post-Trade Analysis: Navient Corp (NAVI) Slides -2.99, Closing at 14.61

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $15.06 in the prior trading day, Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) closed at $14.61, down -2.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. NAVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.56.

On September 30, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on April 03, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’24 when HAUBER STEPHEN M sold 10,000 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,000 led to the insider holds 256,883 shares of the business.

HAUBER STEPHEN M bought 10,000 shares of NAVI for $150,000 on Nov 06 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVI now has a Market Capitalization of 1477801472 and an Enterprise Value of 48666816512. As of this moment, Navient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 69.623.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAVI is 1.40, which has changed by -0.04076433 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAVI has reached a high of $16.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.88%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 726.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1015580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.39M. Insiders hold about 2.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.56% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVI as of 1749772800 were 7594365 with a Short Ratio of 10.39, compared to 1747267200 on 7738063. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7594365 and a Short% of Float of 13.639999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NAVI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.64, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042496677The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.32.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $156.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $171M to a low estimate of $136M. As of the current estimate, Navient Corp’s year-ago sales were $136MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $158.6M. There is a high estimate of $174M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $691M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $617.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661M and the low estimate is $547M.