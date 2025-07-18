Post-Trade Analysis: Organon & Co (OGN) Climbs 0.10, Closing at 9.64

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $9.63 in the prior trading day, Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) closed at $9.64, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.94 million shares were traded. OGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.49.

On September 06, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $20.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when COX CARRIE SMITH bought 12,469 shares for $8.07 per share. The transaction valued at 100,591 led to the insider holds 12,469 shares of the business.

Falcione Aaron bought 5,500 shares of OGN for $48,235 on May 07 ’25. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 62,974 shares after completing the transaction at $8.77 per share. On May 06 ’25, another insider, Weaver Kirke, who serves as the Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secy. of the company, bought 8,045 shares for $9.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,054 and bolstered with 52,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGN now has a Market Capitalization of 2505975808 and an Enterprise Value of 10925374464. As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.736 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.446.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OGN is 0.56, which has changed by -0.528592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $23.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.19%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3703120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 259.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.99M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of 1749772800 were 15952116 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1747267200 on 15960972. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15952116 and a Short% of Float of 8.180001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OGN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 0.86 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11630322