Post-Trade Analysis: Organon & Co (OGN) Climbs 0.10, Closing at 9.64

After finishing at $9.63 in the prior trading day, Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) closed at $9.64, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.94 million shares were traded. OGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.49.

On September 06, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $20.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when COX CARRIE SMITH bought 12,469 shares for $8.07 per share. The transaction valued at 100,591 led to the insider holds 12,469 shares of the business.

Falcione Aaron bought 5,500 shares of OGN for $48,235 on May 07 ’25. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 62,974 shares after completing the transaction at $8.77 per share. On May 06 ’25, another insider, Weaver Kirke, who serves as the Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secy. of the company, bought 8,045 shares for $9.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,054 and bolstered with 52,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGN now has a Market Capitalization of 2505975808 and an Enterprise Value of 10925374464. As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.736 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.446.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OGN is 0.56, which has changed by -0.528592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $23.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.19%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3703120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 259.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.99M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of 1749772800 were 15952116 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1747267200 on 15960972. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15952116 and a Short% of Float of 8.180001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OGN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 0.86 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11630322

