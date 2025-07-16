Post-Trade Analysis: Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) Slides -2.66, Closing at 12.81

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $13.16 in the prior trading day, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) closed at $12.81, down -2.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. MD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.8.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

On September 26, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $14.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on June 07, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 ’25 when Swift James D bought 18,530 shares for $16.63 per share.

ORDAN MARK S sold 27,600 shares of MD for $423,660 on Nov 13 ’24. The Director now owns 138,683 shares after completing the transaction at $15.35 per share. On Nov 13 ’24, another insider, ORDAN MARK S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,600 shares for $15.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MD now has a Market Capitalization of 1100451968 and an Enterprise Value of 1644545920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.832 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.3.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MD is 1.22, which has changed by 0.7270341 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MD has reached a high of $17.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 843.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 540890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.40M. Insiders hold about 1.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.74% stake in the company. Shares short for MD as of 1749772800 were 2178973 with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1747267200 on 1393134. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2178973 and a Short% of Float of 3.56.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0