Post-Trade Analysis: ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) Slides -8.66, Closing at 0.65

After finishing at $0.71 in the prior trading day, ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) closed at $0.65, down -8.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. STAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6358.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAI now has a Market Capitalization of 16635932 and an Enterprise Value of 67086624. As of this moment, ScanTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 123.738 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STAI is -0.93, which has changed by -0.9321101 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STAI has reached a high of $12.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 680.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.31M. Insiders hold about 28.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.42% stake in the company. Shares short for STAI as of 1749772800 were 269176 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1747267200 on 229218.

Dividends & Splits

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

