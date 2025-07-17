Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 0.22, Up 5.60

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) was $0.22 for the day, up 5.60% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $5.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. PCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2169 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.93 and its Current Ratio is at 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 25, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 ’25 when Yorke Justin W bought 12,400 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 9,889 led to the insider holds 12,400 shares of the business.

Ng George K bought 87,200 shares of PCSA for $69,542 on Jan 27 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 87,200 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, Young David, who serves as the Pres. Research & Development of the company, bought 124,500 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,289 and bolstered with 205,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 5681565 and an Enterprise Value of -411120.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCSA is 1.30, which has changed by -0.8777143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCSA has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.95%.

Shares Statistics:

PCSA traded an average of 18.38M shares per day over the past three months and 11820720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.73M. Insiders hold about 13.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.65% stake in the company. Shares short for PCSA as of 1749772800 were 528407 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1747267200 on 703428. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 528407 and a Short% of Float of 4.66.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0