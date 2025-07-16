ProPetro Holding Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 5.75, Down -8.29

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) was $5.75 for the day, down -8.29% from the previous closing price of $6.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.08 million shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PUMP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On December 06, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 ’25 when Lawrence G Larry sold 10,137 shares for $7.39 per share. The transaction valued at 74,912 led to the insider holds 44,892 shares of the business.

Lawrence G Larry bought 10,137 shares of PUMP for $74,920 on Mar 07 ’25. On Nov 04 ’24, another insider, SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,500 shares for $6.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,870 and bolstered with 112,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUMP now has a Market Capitalization of 597482496 and an Enterprise Value of 721084608. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.516 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.907.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUMP is 1.19, which has changed by -0.29232508 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $11.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.18%.

Shares Statistics:

PUMP traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1640290 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.99M. Insiders hold about 23.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.77% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of 1749772800 were 9753762 with a Short Ratio of 4.86, compared to 1747267200 on 9015589. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9753762 and a Short% of Float of 16.690001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0