PubMatic Inc (PUBM)’s Day in Review: Closing at 12.81, Up by 4.74

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $12.23 in the prior trading day, PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed at $12.81, up 4.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $4.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.3231.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PUBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on December 05, 2024, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On November 13, 2024, Evercore ISI reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Goel Rajeev K. sold 44,000 shares for $12.53 per share. The transaction valued at 551,382 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rajeev Goel bought 44,000 shares of PUBM for $547,360 on Jul 07 ’25. On Jul 02 ’25, another insider, Klimenko Paulina, who serves as the CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER of the company, sold 8,147 shares for $12.56 each. As a result, the insider received 102,353 and left with 51,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUBM now has a Market Capitalization of 621715456 and an Enterprise Value of 504971584. As of this moment, PubMatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 151.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 564.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.751 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.799.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUBM is 1.54, which has changed by -0.41647702 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $22.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 610.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 531470 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.95M. Insiders hold about 17.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.59% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of 1749772800 were 1924600 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1747267200 on 1635975. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1924600 and a Short% of Float of 5.390000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 5.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of PubMatic Inc (PUBM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $67.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.3M to a low estimate of $67M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc’s year-ago sales were $67.27MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.59M. There is a high estimate of $75.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.26MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329.1M and the low estimate is $315.9M.