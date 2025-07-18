Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Amprius Technologies Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.06, up 8.19% from its previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has increased by $8.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.38 million shares were traded. AMPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.45 and its Current Ratio is at 4.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 21, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On January 11, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when Stefan Constantin Ionel sold 20,366 shares for $2.43 per share. The transaction valued at 49,530 led to the insider holds 866,134 shares of the business.

Wallach Sandra sold 27,595 shares of AMPX for $67,111 on May 21 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,033,665 shares after completing the transaction at $2.43 per share. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Sun Kang, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 69,786 shares for $2.43 each. As a result, the insider received 169,720 and left with 1,812,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPX now has a Market Capitalization of 971600832 and an Enterprise Value of 496833984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.003 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.415.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPX is 2.57, which has changed by 3.6736112 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPX has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMPX traded 5.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9937540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.10M. Insiders hold about 28.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.18% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPX as of 1749772800 were 5378549 with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 1747267200 on 5300949. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5378549 and a Short% of Float of 4.7199998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

At present, 3.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $12.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.2M to a low estimate of $11.12M. As of the current estimate, Amprius Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.35MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.11M. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.38M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.17MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $188.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412M and the low estimate is $118.19M.