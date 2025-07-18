Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.21, up 5.59% from its previous closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has increased by $5.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. BDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BDTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.24 and its Current Ratio is at 9.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On July 31, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when BIOTECH GROWTH N V sold 5,784,292 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 11,997,749 led to the insider holds 2,733,547 shares of the business.

Versant Venture Capital VI, L. sold 221,600 shares of BDTX for $1,400,556 on Aug 28 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 3,726,341 shares after completing the transaction at $6.32 per share. On Jul 31 ’24, another insider, David Epstein, who serves as the Former Employer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $6.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 182528944 and an Enterprise Value of 10206335. As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.146 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.255.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BDTX is 2.87, which has changed by -0.5265701 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BDTX traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 994230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.28M. Insiders hold about 23.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.99% stake in the company. Shares short for BDTX as of 1749772800 were 6835909 with a Short Ratio of 4.95, compared to 1747267200 on 8076283. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6835909 and a Short% of Float of 17.27.

Dividends & Splits

