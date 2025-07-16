Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for BTC Digital Ltd (BTCT)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, BTC Digital Ltd’s stock clocked out at $3.14, down -19.69% from its previous closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.29 million shares were traded. BTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTCT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.49 and its Current Ratio is at 27.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 23603318 and an Enterprise Value of 4846205. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.415 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTCT is 5.08, which has changed by 1.0051281 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTCT has reached a high of $26.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.89%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTCT traded 566.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2115350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.56M. Insiders hold about 12.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.18% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCT as of 1749772800 were 395840 with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 1747267200 on 385847. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 395840 and a Short% of Float of 6.17.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0