Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Cenntro Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.65, up 5.02% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $5.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. CENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6506 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.63.

To gain a deeper understanding of CENN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 2.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENN now has a Market Capitalization of 30951670 and an Enterprise Value of 36639324. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.178 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.315.

The Beta on a monthly basis for CENN is 1.62, which has changed by -0.6062286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has reached a high of $1.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.05%.

It appears that CENN traded 292.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 659900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.36M. Insiders hold about 28.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.26% stake in the company. Shares short for CENN as of 1749772800 were 628766 with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 1747267200 on 471001. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 628766 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

