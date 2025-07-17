Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.45, up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $28.28. In other words, the price has increased by $0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.48 million shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOCN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.42 and its Current Ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 24, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On January 17, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $39.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 16, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Saha Bratin sold 3,461 shares for $27.77 per share. The transaction valued at 96,112 led to the insider holds 294,546 shares of the business.

Saha Bratin bought 3,461 shares of DOCN for $96,112 on Jun 18 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Butte Amy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,417 shares for $29.06 each. As a result, the insider received 157,418 and left with 31,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCN now has a Market Capitalization of 2589903360 and an Enterprise Value of 3982038528. As of this moment, DigitalOcean’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.937 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.513.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DOCN is 1.76, which has changed by -0.1797235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $47.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.92%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOCN traded 1.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1548700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.07M. Insiders hold about 28.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.97% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of 1749772800 were 8438338 with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 1747267200 on 7282465. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8438338 and a Short% of Float of 15.260000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0