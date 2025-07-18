Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for EPWK Holdings Ltd (EPWK)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, EPWK Holdings Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.58, up 4.65% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $4.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. EPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5401.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPWK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPWK now has a Market Capitalization of 13052678 and an Enterprise Value of 17900466. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.888 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.743.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPWK has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -84.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -88.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPWK traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 484990 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for EPWK as of 1749772800 were 705744 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1747267200 on 225993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 705744 and a Short% of Float of 5.08.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0