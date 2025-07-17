Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc’s stock clocked out at $26.04, down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $26.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HASI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.45 and its Current Ratio is at 10.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 27, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On February 06, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’24 when Pangburn Marc T. bought 3,500 shares for $28.71 per share. The transaction valued at 100,485 led to the insider holds 56,791 shares of the business.

Eckel Jeffrey sold 109,670 shares of HASI for $3,829,676 on Sep 13 ’24. The Executive Chair now owns 473,049 shares after completing the transaction at $34.92 per share. On Sep 16 ’24, another insider, Eckel Jeffrey, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 36,330 shares for $34.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,262,468 and left with 436,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HASI now has a Market Capitalization of 3162454016 and an Enterprise Value of 7988805632. As of this moment, HA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 63.052.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HASI is 1.64, which has changed by -0.17573732 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $36.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HASI traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1410780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.26M. Insiders hold about 1.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.77% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of 1749772800 were 11110928 with a Short Ratio of 8.36, compared to 1747267200 on 11716411. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11110928 and a Short% of Float of 14.95.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.665, HASI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.67. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06294896The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.53.