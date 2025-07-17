Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Icon Plc (ICLR)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Icon Plc’s stock clocked out at $144.04, down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $145.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. ICLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On April 14, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $157.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $165.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when RONAN MARTIN MURPHY bought 334 shares for $126.90 per share.

EUGENE PACELLI MCCAGUE bought 334 shares of ICLR for $42,384 on May 23 ’25. On May 23 ’25, another insider, LINDA SUE GRAIS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 334 shares for $126.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICLR now has a Market Capitalization of 11448846336 and an Enterprise Value of 14626331648. As of this moment, Icon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.785 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICLR is 1.16, which has changed by -0.56811094 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has reached a high of $347.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICLR traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1037030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.24M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ICLR as of 1749772800 were 1734599 with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 1747267200 on 1525071. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1734599 and a Short% of Float of 2.1999999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0