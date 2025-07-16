Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, LanzaTech Global Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.29, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. LNZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2771.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LNZA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17.

On May 07, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

On March 15, 2024, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Seaport Research Partners initiated its Buy rating on March 15, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNZA now has a Market Capitalization of 67733776 and an Enterprise Value of 106414904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.179 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.976.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LNZA is 1.72, which has changed by -0.85865384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LNZA has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LNZA traded 2.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1116140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 197.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.92M. Insiders hold about 19.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.07% stake in the company. Shares short for LNZA as of 1749772800 were 8876289 with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 1747267200 on 9391841. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8876289 and a Short% of Float of 9.3.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0