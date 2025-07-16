Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Lineage Inc (LINE)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Lineage Inc’s stock clocked out at $41.0, down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $41.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. LINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LINE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

On June 23, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $50.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when Marchetti Kevin Patrick bought 11,050 shares for $45.63 per share. The transaction valued at 504,187 led to the insider holds 38,783 shares of the business.

Forste Adam Matthew Schwartz bought 10,949 shares of LINE for $491,921 on May 08 ’25. The CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 35,266 shares after completing the transaction at $44.93 per share. On May 06 ’25, another insider, Marchetti Kevin Patrick, who serves as the CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, bought 11,500 shares for $43.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 503,074 and bolstered with 27,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LINE now has a Market Capitalization of 10290221056 and an Enterprise Value of 18375243776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.466 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.945.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LINE is -0.24, which has changed by -0.48291653 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LINE has reached a high of $89.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LINE traded 961.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1101320 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.92M. Insiders hold about 69.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.36% stake in the company. Shares short for LINE as of 1749772800 were 4950132 with a Short Ratio of 5.75, compared to 1747267200 on 5414834. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4950132 and a Short% of Float of 2.17.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.435, LINE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0343548

Earnings Estimates

At present, 3.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Lineage Inc (LINE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Lineage Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.34BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93B and the low estimate is $5.5B.