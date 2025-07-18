Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Red Cat Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.21, up 6.54% from its previous closing price of $11.46. In other words, the price has increased by $6.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.59 million shares were traded. RCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 11, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On June 14, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR sold 100,000 shares for $8.58 per share. The transaction valued at 858,000 led to the insider holds 387,445 shares of the business.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR sold 100,309 shares of RCAT for $671,769 on May 21 ’25. The Director now owns 387,445 shares after completing the transaction at $6.70 per share. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, Freedman Joseph David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $7.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,105,500 and left with 165,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1201758208 and an Enterprise Value of 681952512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 72.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 297.654 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.947.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCAT is 0.89, which has changed by 4.408377 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCAT has reached a high of $15.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.60%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCAT traded 8.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10697760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.42M. Insiders hold about 20.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.37% stake in the company. Shares short for RCAT as of 1749772800 were 11435960 with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1747267200 on 11929283. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11435960 and a Short% of Float of 14.549999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0