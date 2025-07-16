Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.16, down -3.20% from its previous closing price of $8.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.09 million shares were traded. SWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.31 and its Current Ratio is at 4.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

On December 06, 2024, Lake Street Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $13.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 ’24 when SCOTT ROBERT L sold 2,000 shares for $16.07 per share. The transaction valued at 32,140 led to the insider holds 67,569 shares of the business.

ROBERT L SCOTT bought 2,000 shares of SWBI for $32,140 on Jul 29 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 361568768 and an Enterprise Value of 474430272. As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.0 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.748.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWBI is 0.94, which has changed by -0.4603073 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWBI has reached a high of $16.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.91%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWBI traded 702.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 938380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.97M. Insiders hold about 2.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.42% stake in the company. Shares short for SWBI as of 1749772800 were 2507227 with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1747267200 on 2342224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2507227 and a Short% of Float of 5.75.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.52, SWBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.061684456The current Payout Ratio is 174.03% for SWBI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-07 with an ex-dividend date of 1751846400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-08-25 when the company split stock in a 1301:1000 ratio.