Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Sonim Technologies Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.78, up 7.65% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $7.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. SONM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SONM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78.

On July 18, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when LYTTON LAURENCE W sold 466,402 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 699,603 led to the insider holds 400,514 shares of the business.

LYTTON LAURENCE W sold 400,514 shares of SONM for $556,714 on Jun 30 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Apr 23 ’25, another insider, Becher Charles, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 31,326 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider received 45,423 and left with 62,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONM now has a Market Capitalization of 13907297 and an Enterprise Value of 11941907. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.205 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.453.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONM is 1.85, which has changed by -0.8555336 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONM has reached a high of $6.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SONM traded 4.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2008790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.00M. Insiders hold about 21.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SONM as of 1749772800 were 241022 with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 1747267200 on 20978. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 241022 and a Short% of Float of 3.9100002000000003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.