Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Steven Madden Ltd’s stock clocked out at $23.99, down -3.42% from its previous closing price of $24.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. SHOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.985.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHOO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 2.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on April 30, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $38 previously.

On February 27, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when Reed Arian Simone sold 25 shares for $23.20 per share. The transaction valued at 580 led to the insider holds 10,157 shares of the business.

KLIPPER MITCHELL S bought 4,000 shares of SHOO for $102,438 on May 12 ’25. The Director now owns 28,649 shares after completing the transaction at $25.61 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Ferrara Al, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $26.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,235 and bolstered with 22,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOO now has a Market Capitalization of 1742340864 and an Enterprise Value of 1788959488. As of this moment, Steven’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.783 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.72.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHOO is 1.17, which has changed by -0.44812262 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOO has reached a high of $50.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.43%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHOO traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1259880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.96M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.57% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOO as of 1749772800 were 4459798 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1747267200 on 4211262. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4459798 and a Short% of Float of 8.72.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, SHOO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033804175The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. The current Payout Ratio is 35.69% for SHOO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-09 with an ex-dividend date of 1749427200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-10-12 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.