Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

As of close of business last night, Valero Energy Corp’s stock clocked out at $143.19, down -3.77% from its previous closing price of $148.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.0 million shares were traded. VLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.025 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.925.

To gain a deeper understanding of VLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On June 18, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $135.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on June 18, 2025, with a $135 target price.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when Gorder Joseph W bought 76,560 shares for $136.94 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLO now has a Market Capitalization of 44847968256 and an Enterprise Value of 51146166272. As of this moment, Valero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.418 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.908.

The Beta on a monthly basis for VLO is 1.00, which has changed by 0.00026881695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VLO has reached a high of $167.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.01%.

It appears that VLO traded 3.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3462410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.51M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.87% stake in the company. Shares short for VLO as of 1749772800 were 13029823 with a Short Ratio of 4.39, compared to 1747267200 on 12968292. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13029823 and a Short% of Float of 4.7.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.34, VLO has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029166667The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.15. The current Payout Ratio is 49.90% for VLO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-20 with an ex-dividend date of 1747699200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-05-02 when the company split stock in a 1094:1000 ratio.

