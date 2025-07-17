Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADV) was $1.35 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. ADV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when KILTS JAMES M bought 9,700 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 12,485 led to the insider holds 1,373,480 shares of the business.

KILTS JAMES M bought 15,755 shares of ADV for $19,494 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 1,363,780 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, KILTS JAMES M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,494 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,103 and bolstered with 1,348,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADV now has a Market Capitalization of 437821216 and an Enterprise Value of 1985472896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.563 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.289.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADV is 2.11, which has changed by -0.65281177 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADV has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.00%.

Shares Statistics:

ADV traded an average of 621.43K shares per day over the past three months and 638110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.75M. Insiders hold about 73.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.33% stake in the company. Shares short for ADV as of 1749772800 were 9130457 with a Short Ratio of 13.83, compared to 1747267200 on 8617041. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9130457 and a Short% of Float of 7.31.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $854.87M to a low estimate of $730.15M. As of the current estimate, Advantage Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $902.23MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $868.64M. There is a high estimate of $932.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $804.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.58B and the low estimate is $3.1B.