Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Astera Labs Inc (ALAB)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) was $91.94 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $92.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.65 million shares were traded. ALAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 140.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.26 and its Current Ratio is at 13.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On May 16, 2025, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $80.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on May 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $99.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Gajendra Sanjay sold 165,000 shares for $98.61 per share. The transaction valued at 16,270,048 led to the insider holds 695,000 shares of the business.

Mohan Jitendra sold 11,282 shares of ALAB for $1,155,962 on Jul 10 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 509,174 shares after completing the transaction at $102.46 per share. On Jul 09 ’25, another insider, Mohan Jitendra, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,982 shares for $100.01 each. As a result, the insider received 698,264 and left with 511,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALAB now has a Market Capitalization of 15162468352 and an Enterprise Value of 13987052544. As of this moment, Astera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 391.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 53.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.517 whereas that against EBITDA is -770.679.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALAB is 1.19, which has changed by 0.57023644 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALAB has reached a high of $147.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.28%.

Shares Statistics:

ALAB traded an average of 4.28M shares per day over the past three months and 4126750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.81M. Insiders hold about 23.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.55% stake in the company. Shares short for ALAB as of 1749772800 were 10977921 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1747267200 on 10970970. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10977921 and a Short% of Float of 9.08.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) is currently being evaluated by 15.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.79M to a low estimate of $170.8M. As of the current estimate, Astera Labs Inc’s year-ago sales were $76.85MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.67M. There is a high estimate of $185.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.89M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $708.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $702.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.29MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $901.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $938.58M and the low estimate is $868.4M.