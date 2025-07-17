Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) was $63.21 for the day, down -4.59% from the previous closing price of $66.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. BMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.505.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BMA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Itau BBA on May 20, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On December 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on August 30, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $78.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMA now has a Market Capitalization of 4212826368 and an Enterprise Value of -1351124779008. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 922.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.473.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMA is 1.62, which has changed by 0.21063316 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMA has reached a high of $118.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.26%.

Shares Statistics:

BMA traded an average of 312.79K shares per day over the past three months and 329710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.74M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.34% stake in the company. Shares short for BMA as of 1749772800 were 215705 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1747267200 on 228036. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 215705 and a Short% of Float of 1.0.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.4123926