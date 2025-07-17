Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) was $20.07 for the day, up 2.50% from the previous closing price of $19.58. In other words, the price has increased by $2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.81 and its Current Ratio is at 8.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On March 10, 2025, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Simon Amy sold 876 shares for $20.12 per share. The transaction valued at 17,625 led to the insider holds 64,864 shares of the business.

Simon Amy sold 374 shares of BEAM for $6,336 on Jul 01 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 65,740 shares after completing the transaction at $16.94 per share. On Apr 01 ’25, another insider, Bellon Christine, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,674 shares for $18.35 each. As a result, the insider received 104,122 and left with 117,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 2018178944 and an Enterprise Value of 596417408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.381 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.459.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BEAM is 2.21, which has changed by -0.22425795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $35.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.39%.

Shares Statistics:

BEAM traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 2599610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.78M. Insiders hold about 10.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of 1749772800 were 21731372 with a Short Ratio of 11.71, compared to 1747267200 on 20844838. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21731372 and a Short% of Float of 24.299999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0